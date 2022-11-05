BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $138-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.52 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

BlackLine Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,477. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $198,510. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

