BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,292 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $84,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ BL opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $198,510. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

