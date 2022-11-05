Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$7.75 at Cormark

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of BDI opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$5.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.40 million and a PE ratio of 12.95.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$51,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$559,609.60. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$51,699.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,609.60. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 75,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total transaction of C$298,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,943.61.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

