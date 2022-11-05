BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Benchmark

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.43.
Shares of BJRI opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $731 million, a P/E ratio of -156.24, a P/E/G ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.85.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
