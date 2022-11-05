BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Benchmark

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.43.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $731 million, a P/E ratio of -156.24, a P/E/G ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

