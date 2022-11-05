BitTorrent-New Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.67 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $787.75 million and $23.67 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006831 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005628 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004812 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004267 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,326,125,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 945,326,125,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.0000008 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $15,515,724.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

