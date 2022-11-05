Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $944.00 million and $69.17 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $49.12 or 0.00230673 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,293.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00584179 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00070896 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,216,445 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars.
