Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00255042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00085879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.