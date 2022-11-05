Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $320.99 million and approximately $31.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $18.33 or 0.00085931 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00254299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

