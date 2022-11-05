Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.32.

Shares of BIIB opened at $281.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.73. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $287.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $206,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

