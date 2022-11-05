Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48 to $0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.0 million to $1.007 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.87 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of BILL traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,257,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bill.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,991,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 93.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 74,134 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

