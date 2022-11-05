Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.5 million to $244.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.50 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.59 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. 8,257,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,825. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.40.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

