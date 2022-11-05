Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $62.99 million and approximately $326,064.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

