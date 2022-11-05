Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.
Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.6 %
BBSI stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,087. The firm has a market cap of $634.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
