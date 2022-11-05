Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

BBSI stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,087. The firm has a market cap of $634.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

