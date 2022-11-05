Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,165 ($36.59) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($38.15) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($34.69) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($40.47) to GBX 3,400 ($39.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($44.51) to GBX 4,000 ($46.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($39.58).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,951.50 ($34.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,754.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,053.86. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($28.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($57.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £39.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 584.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Anglo American Company Profile

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($30.32) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($7,821.44). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $718,845.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.