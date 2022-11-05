Barclays Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €32.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €33.00 ($33.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EBKDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

