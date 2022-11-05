Barclays Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $22.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

