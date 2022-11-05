Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.94.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.