Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $14.96 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $290.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.36.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

