Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $230.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

