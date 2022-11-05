Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.