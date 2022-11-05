Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $434.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

