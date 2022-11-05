Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.50 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,705 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.8% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 214,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

