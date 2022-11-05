B. Riley Weighs in on Semler Scientific, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semler Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.77. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Semler Scientific by 2,585.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Semler Scientific by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

