B. Riley Weighs in on Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.60.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$35.64 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$24.65 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.12.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

