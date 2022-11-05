Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

AXSM stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 542,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

