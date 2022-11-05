AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading 1.4% Higher

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.25. 4,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 23,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGX. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 1,621.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 104,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $580,000.

