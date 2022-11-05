Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

AX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

AX opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $729,303. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $21,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile



Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

