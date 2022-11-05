AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.74-9.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.87. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.74-$9.84 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.29. 1,839,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.86. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 152,126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,764,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 120,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.