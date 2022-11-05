Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Cap of $224.52 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Audius has a market capitalization of $224.52 million and $52.34 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

