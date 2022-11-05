Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Stock Price Up 5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 2,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Atos Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

