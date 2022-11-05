Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Benchmark

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.70.
Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $511.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.34.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
