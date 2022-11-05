Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Benchmark

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $511.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

