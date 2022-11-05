Ascent Group LLC Acquires 3,385 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,720,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Shares of D stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

