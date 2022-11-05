Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Up 1.6%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. 67 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

