ARMOR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $495,859.35 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $495,859.35 and $59,668.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars.

