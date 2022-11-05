Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.05 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13). 68,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 16,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.14).

Argo Group Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.14.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

