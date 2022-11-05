AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.83.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.