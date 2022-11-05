API3 (API3) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.51 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, API3 has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00009869 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $130.26 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.68 or 0.31278791 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012215 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

