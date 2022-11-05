Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,614,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,648,000.

MBB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.05. 1,651,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

