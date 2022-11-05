Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.45. 691,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

