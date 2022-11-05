Antonetti Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,155 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Odyssey Marine Exploration accounts for approximately 0.9% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMEX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,551. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Odyssey Marine Exploration ( NASDAQ:OMEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

