Antonetti Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 212.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 23,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XBI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.96. 13,883,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,178,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.