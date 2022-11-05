Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $31.17

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,403,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,935,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,978 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,025,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

