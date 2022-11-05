Analysts Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

