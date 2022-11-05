Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $351.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $351.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.78.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $313.87 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.40 and a 200 day moving average of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

