Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.91.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

AMZN opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.