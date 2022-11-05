Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amadeus IT Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

AMADY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($69.00) to €66.50 ($66.50) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €72.00 ($72.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.

(Get Rating)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.