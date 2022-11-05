Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

