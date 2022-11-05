Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,152. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

