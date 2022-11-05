Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Allstate Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.12. 2,337,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.77.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,370,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,884 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,114,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 109,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 79,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allstate by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

