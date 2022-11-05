Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Alight had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Alight’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alight updated its FY22 guidance to $0.54-0.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.
Alight Trading Up 4.9 %
Alight stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
