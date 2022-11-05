Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Alight had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Alight’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alight updated its FY22 guidance to $0.54-0.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Alight Trading Up 4.9 %

Alight stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Get Alight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

About Alight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the second quarter valued at $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.